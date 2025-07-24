Video: Watch the Official Trailer for FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blumhouse has shared the full trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 horror hit. Based on the popular game series by Scott Cawthon, the new movie hits theaters on December 5.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 picks up one year after the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town’s first-ever Fazfest.

Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends.

But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

The cast of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 includes returning co-stars Theodus Crane as Jeremiah and Matthew Lillard as William Afton. The film features new characters played by Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone, Pennyworth), Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park, Seinfeld), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters franchise, Annabelle Comes Home), and Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale).

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is directed by returning filmmaker Emma Tammi and is written by game series creator Scott Cawthon. The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon, who together produced the first film. The executive producers are director Emma Tammi, Beatriz Sequeira, Christopher Warner, Russell Binder and Marc Mostman.

The first film, which opened to a record-shattering $80 million and went on to earn almost $300 million worldwide, followed Mike, a troubled young man who reluctantly takes a job as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, hoping it will help him retain custody of his young sister. However, that fateful decision instead drags him into the black heart of a supernatural nightmare.