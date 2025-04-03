Video: Watch the New PHINEAS AND FERB Season 5 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated fifth season of Phineas and Ferb, which will premiere on Thursday, June 5, at 8 p.m. PDT/EDT on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes. The first 10 episodes of the season will hit Disney+ on Friday, June 6.

In the new season, Phineas, Ferb and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer and are set for exciting new adventures featuring some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver’s license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet!

The return of PHINEAS AND FERB marks a major summer event for Disney, the leading destination for kids and family content, supported by a slate of exciting multiplatform content and merchandise throughout the year, including original animated shorts, music releases, and collectibles.

Fans can look forward to an exciting array of all-new collectibles, comics, apparel, and more, including the first-ever Funko Pop! line inspired by the series and Marvel Comics featuring the animated characters on Variant Covers for issues of Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men.

A lo-fi album will be released on May 9, featuring 10 songs from the original series reimagined in a relaxing lo-fi style. The original soundtrack, including 13 songs, will be available on June 6 on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital platforms.

Phineas and Ferb is a five-time Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated show and the most successful animated series for Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in Disney Television Animation history. It premiered officially in “Ferb-ruary” 2008 and became television’s No. 1 animated TV series of 2009 among Tweens 9-14, building to No. 1 among both Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in 2011, along with the franchise’s first of two television movies, “Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension,” ranking in TV’s Top 2 movies for 2011. The series was a global franchise for Disney, a first for a Disney Channel animated property for older kids.

By 2012, its popularity burgeoned with a live touring show and junior novels, with extensions across every consumer products category, including apparel, toys, video games, food, health and beauty. In 2020, “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe” debuted on Disney+. All four original seasons and the films are currently available on Disney+.

