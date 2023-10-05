Video: Watch the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Season 10 Trailer With Phaedra Parks

Bravo has unveiled the MARRIED TO MEDICINE season 10 trailer. “Married to Medicine” season 10 premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and will resume its regular timeslot at 9 p.m. ET/PT the following week. Each episode will stream next day on Peacock.

Returning this season are Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush Harris and Quad Webb.

Phaedra Parks, Esq., has joined the cast and is ready to make her medicinal mark with a holistic wellness center.

New cast member Lateasha Lunceford is the soon-to-be wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford. With wedding bells and baby talk on the horizon, will a 20-year age gap get in the way of their dreams?

Dr. Alicia Egolum, a dentist and friend of Dr. Heavenly, is ready to make a career pivot to full-time motherhood.

COMING UP THIS SEASON ON MARRIED TO MEDICINE

The women of “Married to Medicine” are back and serving season 10 realness. The ladies are all looking to make a fresh start with new friendship dynamics and putting old rivalries to rest. Dr. Jackie is busy balancing her businesses and, with a special celebrity patient in their final trimester, she is working hard while also making time for family and friends as the peacemaker in the group. Dr. Simone and Cecil have put their dreams of being authors on hold and are now looking at the potential of having both of their sons move back home full-time despite Dr. Simone’s desire to maintain her empty-nester status.

Dr. Heavenly is working on her unfiltered demeanor while not being ready for Alaura to be college bound and out of ATL. Toya is diligently working on her marriage with Dr. Eugene and focusing on expanding her wine club business. Miss Quad is still working on nurturing her friendships with the ladies while the women are still looking for her to take accountability. Phaedra is making new friends, as well as a name for herself, in the world of holistic medicine while extending her Reiki expertise to the group to mend the broken relationships between Quad and the ladies.

Lateasha is making sure her voice is heard and, while building a new sisterhood with the ladies, is ready to walk down the aisle with Dr. Gregory Lunceford despite the judgment and criticism from some in the friend group. Meanwhile, new friend Dr. Alicia is pivoting her career from dentistry to a full-time mompreneur. With so many life changes and drama at a fever pitch, will the ladies be able to get past the pettiness?

Dr. Jackie is still expanding her practice with no plans of slowing down as the guru of gyno. Her schedule is packed and so is life at home. Dr. Jackie is doing it all, including meeting with VP Kamala Harris on maternal health issues and treating several high-profile patients. While she’s still trying to fit time in with her girls, has her doctorial rise caused some friction among friends?

Dr. Simone has become very skilled at giving out advice for friends and family. However, she’s failing on holding it all together in her own life. Also, with their sons Michael and Miles navigating college life and their career paths, Dr. Simone and Cecil have been at odds on how to best parent. Will they be able to get on the same page?

Dr. Heavenly’s businesses are thriving, and her hands are full at work and home with Alaura getting ready for prom and going off to college. Dr. Heavenly and her husband, Dr. Damon, are trying their best to convince her to stay close to home, but Alaura already has other plans. When it comes to the friend group, Dr. Heavenly has a lot to answer for with the ladies as she tries to turn a new leaf and put her gossiping ways to the side. However, she can’t help to find herself back in hot water when expressing her opinion on Lateasha and Dr. G’s upcoming nuptials. Will Heavenly be able to balance it all without shifting her crown?

Toya and her husband, Dr. Eugene, are continuing to work on strengthening their bond, but some unexpected storms are causing stress on their marriage. Their kids are growing up fast, causing them to already broach the conversation of the birds and the bees. As if that wasn’t enough, Toya is basking in the success of her wine business that’s taking off, and the ladies are finally noticing her entrepreneurial glow-up. With all of these accomplishments, there is still a side-eye in the midst as Toya is waiting for Quad to right her wrongs with the false allegations.

Miss Quad is still very busy but while her business is flourishing and she’s traveling the world, her friendships have flatlined. The ladies have been looking for Quad’s friendship, but she has been missing in action and they need answers. While she tries to extend her own olive branch, will Quad be able to rebuild a fading sisterhood?

Phaedra Parks, Esq., is back on the scene and ready to build a bond with the ladies while on a medical journey of her own that is sure to raise a few eyebrows. Ms. Parks is ready to add “Holistic Healer” to her title now with her eyes set on opening a wellness center – focusing on reiki therapy, healing crystals and more. Her sons Ayden and Dylan are growing up into mini-entrepreneurs ready to follow in their mom’s footsteps. As Phaedra is navigating life as a single mom and entrepreneur, will she also become the glue needed to mend these friendships in need of healing?

Lateasha, affectionately known as Sweet Tea, has landed in Atlanta and is stirring up a whole lot of conversation as Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s fiancée. Lateasha is dealing with all of the pressures of the world as she plans an entire wedding and gets acclimated to this new group of friends that includes Gregory’s ex-wife, Quad. While she’s excited to marry the man of her dreams, will some reservations that she shares with her new friends cause a roadblock to being blissfully married?

Friend Dr. Alicia is at the top of her game in dentistry, but is now finding herself in a full life pivot as her husband, Dr. Kema, has his own traditional Nigerian values and opinions on marriage and family. Dr. Alicia and the group have a whole different perspective. While she finds some consultation in her good friend Dr. Heavenly, her only goal now is her happiness and family peace, but will everything come to fruition?

“Married to Medicine” is produced by FremantleMedia North America and developed by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Mariah Huq, James Knox, Paul Yuan, Esther Frank and James Smith-Hill serving as executive producers.