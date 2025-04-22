Video: Watch the First Trailer for KAROL G: TOMORROW WAS BEAUTIFUL Documentary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has shared the first trailer and release date for Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful, the new documentary about multi-platinum global recording artist and leading Latin Music powerhouse Karol G. The feature hits Netflix on May 8, 2025.

The documentary is directed and produced by Emmy Award winner Cristina Costantini (Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado, Science Fair) and produced by This Machine and producers R.J. Cutler, Elise Pearlstein, and Trevor Smith, in association with Interscope Films and Bichota Films.

Karol G was told her dream was too big, that she was the wrong gender, and from the wrong place, to ever be a global star. But only fools bet against a Bichota. Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful traces Karol’s rise from humble beginnings in Medellín, Colombia, to international stardom, as she proves the critics wrong with an electrifying, record-breaking stadium tour. It’s a rare look at the unique determination, raw talent, and relentless work ethic that has launched Karol G to superstardom and paved a path for future generations of Latinas.

This Machine, a part of Sony Pictures Television, recently released the critically acclaimed Elton John: Never Too Late and Martha. Additional producers include Kristofer Rios, Alex Simmons, and Mariem Pérez with co-producer Sofia Vanegas Cardona of Bichota Films. Mark Blatty and Margaret Yen serve as Executive Producers along with John Janick and Nir Seroussi of Interscope Capitol.

Karol G is a six-time Latin GRAMMY® winner. Known for her ability to shatter records, Karol became the first female artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 with a Spanish-language album, broke the all-time record for the biggest female Latin album by first-day streams on Apple Music, and had the biggest debut ever for a Spanish Album by a Female Latin Artist on Spotify. The superstar also attained the highest-grossing North American tour of all time by a Latin female artist and ranked in on Pollstar’s Top 10 most successful music tours in the world with her “$trip Love Tour.”

