Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip of HOUSE OF DAVID Season 2 Episode 3

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Wonder Project has shared a new clip from Season 2 of House of David, the hit biblical series starring Kimberly Akimbo alum Michael Iskander. In Episode 3, debuting on Sunday October 12, Jonathan trains a troubled David for battle as tensions rise between Saul and Ahinoam. The new season is exclusively available with a Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video in the U.S. Watch the clip now.

House of David tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated KING of Israel. Season one captivated over 44 million viewers worldwide, premiering in the top 10 new series debuts in the U.S. to date, and reached #1 on Prime Video in the U.S.

In Season 2, Israel nears collapse as Saul’s reign falters. David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. As families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide Israel’s future.

Check out an exclusive interview with Broadway alum Michael Iskander, who stars as David in the series.

From filmmakers Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, the series stars Michael Iskander as David, and includes casts Ali Suliman (Jack Ryan, Arthur the King), Ayelet Zurer (Angels And Demons, Man Of Steel), Stephen Lang (Avatar: The Way of Water, Don’t Breathe), Indy Lewis (Industry, KING and Conqueror), and more.

Iskander made his Broadway debut as Aaron in the original Broadway production of Kimberly Akimbo.

Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios