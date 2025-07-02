Video: Watch a Clip From Episode 7 of Apple TV+'s STICK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode seven of the sports comedy, “Stick,” starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson. After a blowup with Santi, Pryce is lost in thought about his past and what could’ve been and the gang prepare to go their separate ways. Episode 7 is now available globally on Apple TV+.

In “Stick,” Owen Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager). “Stick” is a heartfelt, feel-good sports comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.

In addition to Wilson and Dager, the ensemble cast includes Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant, and features guest appearances from golf superstars such as Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark and more. Additional cameos include broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, Good Good’s Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke and Garrett Clark, as well as golf enthusiast Dan Rapaport.

“Stick" is showrun by Keller, who also serves as executive producer alongside Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content, and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady. The series is also executive produced by Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton and Jaffar Mahmood. Faris, Dayton and Mahmood serve as directors along with David Dobkin, M.J. Delaney and John Hamburg.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

