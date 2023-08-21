Video: Watch a Behind-The-Scenes Sneak Peek of ONE PIECE

The new series premieres August 31 on Netflix.

Aug. 21, 2023

In this exclusive new video, Netflix pulls back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes look at ONE PIECE, the live action adaptation of the world's most legendary and most popular manga series in history.

This new featurette includes never-before-seen interviews with the cast and the creative team of ONE PIECE discussing bringing Eiichiro Oda’s iconic manga to life in a new format, finding the perfect cast, the impressive stunt coordination and more.

Netflix previously announced a series of 10 fan celebrations taking place around the globe, including the US, France, Indonesia, Japan, Italy, Philippines, Thailand, Germany, Brazil, and Mexico. The events kick off on August 24 in Los Angeles at the Santa Monica Pier where attendees will have private access to rides and games at Pacific Park before a first look screening of episode 101. You can RSVP for the event HERE.

Check out the Official ONE PIECE podcast ‘The MANA Podcast’ hosted by Matt Owens, screenwriter and co-showrunner, where he invites some of his closest entertainment industry friends to chat all about their favorite anime series and tropes.

Become part of our Nakama for exclusive updates and surprises by joining the Straw Hat Grand Fleet.

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember.

Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become KING of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, ONE PIECE is a live action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are writers, executive producers, and showrunners.

Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements also executive produce. Previously announced cast includes Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala. Additional cast to be announced.

Watch the new video here:




