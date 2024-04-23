Video: Watch Trailer for Season Four of Apple TV+ Comedy TRYING with Rafe Spall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for season four of its heartwarming, critically acclaimed comedy series Trying, starring BAFTA Award-nominee Esther Smith and SAG Award-nominee Rafe Spall.

Trying will return for its eight-episode fourth season of on Wednesday, May 22 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through July 3.

In this exciting new season, we fast-forward six years, discovering that Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are experienced adopters having built a lovely little nuclear family, enriched by an extraordinary support network. However, as their teenage daughter, Princess (Scarlett Rayner), starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills.

In addition to Smith and Spall, the ensemble cast is led by Sian Brooke, BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd, and welcomes Scarlett Rayner and Cooper Turner.

Trying is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Josh Cole, Sam Pinnell and Chris Sussman. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

The trailer features the brand new single from London-based pop star BEKA, titled ‘Forever.’ BEKA helms this season’s soundtrack with original songs set to debut in each episode. She follows Maisie Peters and Bear’s Den who wrote and performed the soundtracks for Trying season two and season three respectively.

The first three seasons of Trying are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Photo credit: Apple TV+