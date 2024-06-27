Video: Watch Trailer for HBO Original Documentary FAYE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The HBO Original documentary FAYE, produced and directed by award-winning filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau (HBO’s “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind,” “Mama’s Boy”), debuts SATURDAY, JULY 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Academy Award® winning actress and multi-decade movie star, Faye Dunaway, recounts the triumphs and challenges of her illustrious career with frank candor in FAYE, the first feature documentary about the Hollywood legend. Through honest reflection, complemented by insight from colleagues and friends, Dunaway contextualizes her life and filmography, laying bare her struggles with mental health while confronting the double standards she was subjected to as a woman in Hollywood.



Growing up as Dorothy Faye Dunaway, the army child of a father who struggled with alcoholism and raised predominantly by her single mother, Dunaway escaped into the world of acting, finding mentors in director Elia Kazan and playwright William Alfred, whose play “Hogan’s Goat” helped launch her career in 1965. In FAYE, the three-time Academy Award®-nominated actor – she would win for 1976’s “Network” – explores the personal trajectory of her life in concert with her storied career. Many of her film roles seem to reflect aspects of Faye’s own personality and the social climate in which they were made, including “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Chinatown,” and “Network,” a film which drew criticism, but also praise, for Dunaway’s portrayal of a headstrong, unsympathetic television producer – criticisms that were also leveled at Dunaway for her reputation as a “difficult” artist to work with. Speaking candidly about her struggles with alcoholism and bi-polar disorder, her love affairs and the joys of motherhood, Dunaway also reflects on her role in “Mommie Dearest,” the infamous 1981 movie that was a popular success but threatened to destroy her career. With her on-screen elegance and sense of fashion, she became a style icon, and continues to inspire and influence fashion trends today. Fiercely independent and determined to develop her own professional opportunities into the 1990s and 2000s, but at times thwarted by her own reputation and demons, FAYE serves as a reminder of Dunaway’s singular ability to inspire generations of filmmakers and actors with her enduring screen charisma and film oeuvre.

In the 1960s, Dunaway worked on Broadway in several plays including A Man For All Seasons. Her most recent Broadway credit is in 1982's The Curse of an Aching Heart. More recently, she played Katharine Hepburn in the Tea at Five, which ran in Boston in 2019.

The documentary features interviews with Faye Dunaway’s son Liam Dunaway O’Neill, as well as colleagues and friends including author Mark Harris, journalist Robin Morgan, film professor Annette Insdorf, photographer and director Jerry Schatzberg, author David Itzkoff, actors Sharon Stone and Mickey Rourke, and filmmaker James Gray.

HBO Documentary Films presents FAYE, an Amblin Documentaries Production in association with Nedland Media. Directed and produced by Laurent Bouzereau; produced by Markus Keith, Justin Falvey, and Darryl Frank; edited by Jason Summers; composer, Tyler Strickland; directors of photography, Travers Jacobs, Chris Johnson, Toby Thiermann. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.

Comments