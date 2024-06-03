Video: Watch Trailer for Documentary DIANE VON FURSTENBERG: WOMAN IN CHARGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Hulu has debuted the trailer for its upcoming documentary “Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge,” which launches on June 25 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Co-directed by two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton and produced by Fabiola Beracasa Beckman, Tracy Aftergood, Sean Stuart, Obaid-Chinoy and Dalton, the documentary will have its world premiere as the opening night selection at the 2024 Tribeca Festival on June 5.



An unprecedented look at the non-stop life of a cultural luminary. At a time when gender equality and women’s issues are at the forefront, Diane von Furstenberg’s life exemplifies empowerment, resilience, entrepreneurship, and style. She is an inspiration to women with her unapologetic demeanor. Diane never saw herself as a victim of sexism; rather, she embraced her femininity in a strong and profound way, forging a path for her daughter and the next generation of women to follow.



Few women embody the gravitas, grace, and gusto of the incomparable Diane von Furstenberg. A citizen of the world and the child of a Holocaust survivor, her story, and its impact have uplifted people around the globe. In 1974, DVF transformed not only her destiny but also that of countless women with the introduction of the iconic “wrap dress,” a unique garment that instantly bestowed fashion and confidence upon its wearers, irrespective of their shape, background, or status.



As she approaches the eve of her retrospective exhibition, marking a 50-year distinguished career, Diane von Furstenberg contemplates her pioneering path in a male-dominated realm to erect a multi-million-dollar fashion empire - as an early visionary, and influencer, she challenged the status quo with the bold inquiry, "Why can’t a woman do what a man does?"



With resolute determination, she faced various challenges – she was a single woman balancing a career, raising two children, and bravely confronting cancer. These hurdles didn’t stop her; instead, she embraced them and they fueled her mission to inspire women everywhere to pursue their lives with equal passion and purpose and design their own lives. DVF was born to be a woman in charge. And, she was born to inspire other women to take charge of their lives.



The film is directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton and produced by Fabiola Beracasa Beckman, Tracy Aftergood, Sean Stuart, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton. A Sutter Road Picture Company and Particle Projects/Fabiola Beracasa Beckman Media production.

Comments