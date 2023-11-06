Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP: RHONY LEGACY Trailer With Countess Luann, Sonja Morgan & More

Be cool! Don't be all, like, un-cool.

Over a decade after first appearing on The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy reunites pop culture icons Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman as they jet off to beautiful St. Barths for an epic adventure of a lifetime.

The upcoming season will follow the ladies as they return to the infamous house on Saline Beach — aka, the Pirate house — featured in Season 5 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

On Thursday, December 14, the first three episodes will be available the day of premiere, with new episodes available thereafter on Thursdays.

