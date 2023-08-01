Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Mid-Season 17 Trailer

Bravo has released the mid-season trailer for season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. New episodes air Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m.

The season features the return of Tamra Judge, joining reigning queens Heather Dubrow and Shannon Stroms Beador, plus Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and newcomer Jennifer Pedranti.

The season also includes Taylor Armstrong, who moved to the OC from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and original housewife Vicki Gunvalson.

The trailer features footage of what may have lead to the breakup of Beador and her longtime beau John Janssen, plus Dubrow feeling like she is the group's "whipping boy" after purchasing a new home in Beverly Hills.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” is produced by Evolution Media, an MGM Company with Alex Baskin, Brian McCarthy, Luke Neslage, Lynsey Dufour and Joe Kingsley, along with Scott Dunlop, serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as executive producer.

Watch the trailer here: