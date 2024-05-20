Video: Watch Sneak Peek of New Episode of Apple TV+'s ACAPULCO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the fifth episode of “Acapulco” season three, the hit bilingual comedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez.

In addition to Derbez, the returning “Acapulco” ensemble cast includes Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona, with recurring guest stars Jaime Camil (“Schmigadoon”) and Cristo Fernandez (“Ted Lasso”). The all-new episode will debut on Wednesday, May 22, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through June 26.

Episode 305: Sweet Dreams Are Made of This- At Julia’s long-anticipated dress shop opening, Maximo surprises her with a gift that goes wrong. Sara runs into her new crush.

In season three of “Acapulco,” the hit bilingual Apple Original comedy series starring and executive produced by Emmy and SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez, it’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Máximo (Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “Acapulco” is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit “How to Be A Latin Lover,” and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. In addition to starring in the series, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Winsberg also executive produces with Sam Laybourne who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Kim and Eric Tannenbaum as well as Jaime Eliezer Karas executive produce along with Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company and Paul Presburger.

