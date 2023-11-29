Video: Watch Peacock's TED Trailer From Seth MacFarlane

The series will premiere on January 11, kicking off with a supersized premiere, followed by six 30-min episodes.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Peacock has released the full trailer for TED.

The series will premiere on January 11, kicking off with a supersized premiere, followed by six 30-min episodes. Watch the official trailer below!

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it's 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed.

He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham).

Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

The series is executive produced by Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, Aimee Carlson (Fuzzy Door Productions), with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.

Watch the new trailer here:



