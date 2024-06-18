Video: Watch New Trailer for SMILE 2; Listen to Naomi Scott Perform From the Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paramount has just dropped the teaser trailer for Smile 2, the forthcoming sequel to Parker Finn's 2022 horror hit.

The new film takes place in the same universe as the first installment, but centers on different characters. This time, the film follows global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) who begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events as she is about to embark on a new world tour

Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Written and directed by Parker Finn, the film also stars Rosemarie Dewitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson. Smile 2 hits theaters on October 18, 2024.

In addition to the trailer, a new single from the soundtrack is also available featuring Scott performing the song 'Blood on White Satin' in character as Skye Riley. Listen to the song below!

Comments