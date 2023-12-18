Video: Watch Michelle Yeoh in THE BROTHERS SUN Featurette

From Brad Falchuk & Byron Wu, starring Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh, the series debuts on Netflix on January 4, 2024.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

Netflix pulled back the curtain for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the upcoming slick action-packed, family dramedy series, THE BROTHERS SUN. 

From Brad Falchuk & Byron Wu, starring Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh, the series debuts on Netflix on January 4, 2024.

When THE HEAD of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now.

But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all.

The cast also includes Johnny Kou (Big Sun), Alice Hewkin (May/June), Jon Xue Zhang (Blood Boots), Jenny Yang (Xing), Madison Hu (Grace), and Rodney To (Mark).



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

