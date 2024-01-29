Video: Watch Legend Charlie Wilson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 2 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 3 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Ariana DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards Photo 4 DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards

Video: Watch Legend Charlie Wilson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Music legend Charlie Wilson graces “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, January 29. 

Charlie tells Jennifer how he found out he was getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, claiming his manager surprised him at his home and he fell to his knees. 

The musician discusses his battle with addiction and says his support system and faith saved him, admitting he was homeless at one point.  Then the “Superman” singer talks about how The Gap Band got its name and recalls meeting Stevie Wonder and Donnie Hathaway when he was young.   

Plus, don't miss Jennifer and the audience singing Charlie “Happy Birthday” and Charlie performing a medley.

The week continues with many musical guests including Grammy Award-winning musician Anthony Hamilton, CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr., and pop icon Kylie Minogue.  “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Jennifer Hudson Calls Charlie Wilson a ‘Walking Testimony' as He Discusses Addiction Struggle 

Jennifer Hudson Presents Charlie Wilson with a Legend Award & Sings ‘Happy Birthday'  

Charlie Wilson Performs ‘Superman/Outstanding' Medley | The Jennifer Hudson Show 

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



RELATED STORIES - TV

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Starz Drops Trailer For BMF” Season ThreeVideo: Starz Drops Trailer For BMF” Season Three
THE TRAITORS Becomes #1 Unscripted Series In US Across All Streaming PlatformsTHE TRAITORS Becomes #1 Unscripted Series In US Across All Streaming Platforms
New Movie TRINITY'S TRIUMPH Starring Joe Morton Will be Available to Stream on Prime Video in FebruaryNew Movie TRINITY'S TRIUMPH Starring Joe Morton Will be Available to Stream on Prime Video in February
DUNE: PART TWO Tickets Now On SaleDUNE: PART TWO Tickets Now On Sale

Videos

Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer Video
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE LION KING