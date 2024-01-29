Video: Watch Legend Charlie Wilson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Music legend Charlie Wilson graces “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, January 29.

Charlie tells Jennifer how he found out he was getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, claiming his manager surprised him at his home and he fell to his knees.

The musician discusses his battle with addiction and says his support system and faith saved him, admitting he was homeless at one point. Then the “Superman” singer talks about how The Gap Band got its name and recalls meeting Stevie Wonder and Donnie Hathaway when he was young.

Plus, don't miss Jennifer and the audience singing Charlie “Happy Birthday” and Charlie performing a medley.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.