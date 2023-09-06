Video: Watch Kim Kardashian Make Her Acting Debut in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer

FX has released the official trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, featuring Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevigne

The first part of the highly-anticipated season will premiere on FX and Hulu on September 20.

American Horror Story: Delicate is partly based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition, which follows a woman who is convinced that a sinister being is attempting to stop her pregnancy.

The trailer shows Kim Kardashian playing the manager of a new influencer and star, played by Emma Roberts, very similar to her mother, Kris Jenner.

The trailer also features Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Denis O'Hare, Cara Delevingne, Billie Lourd, Matt Czuchry, and Leslie Grossman.

The new season of the hit anthology horror series will mark Kardashian's first major acting role. She currently stars in her reality show, The Kardashians on Hulu.

Roberts has appeared in the coming-of-age movies WILD Child, Memoirs of a Teenage Amnesiac and Lymelife. Roberts appeared in the 2009 family film Hotel for Dogs and The Winning Season. In 2010, she appeared in Valentine's Day, which also starred her aunt, Julia Roberts.

Later the same year, she had a leading role in It's Kind of a Funny Story. She also starred in the popular horror series sequel, Scream 4, along with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

Watch Kim Kardashian act in the AMERICAN HORROR STORY: DELICATE official trailer here: