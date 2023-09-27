Video: Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer

The new season will launch on October 19, only on Peacock.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Peacock's Wolf Like Me is back for another bite! The new season will launch on October 19, only on Peacock.

Watch the official season two trailer below, starring Gutenberg! on Broadway star Josh Gad.

In the second season of Wolf Like Me, Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Gad) leap into the next phase of their relationship, facing their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy. As much as the two try to have a “normal” pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them.

Will their child be a human or a wolf? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? Will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them? And with Mary’s former professor, Anton (Edgar Ramirez), suddenly in the picture, can their relationship withstand newly unearthed secrets from Mary's past?  

The cast also features Ariel Donoghue, Emma Lung, Anthony Taufa, and Honour Latukefu. The series is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers).

Watch the new trailer here:






