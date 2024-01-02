Video: Watch A New Clip From The Premiere Of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS

The Curous Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks Premiere Across Three Nights at 9/8C on ID.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 3 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!

Before it premieres tonight on ID at 9/8c, watch a sneak peek here from THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS, in which Natalia offers insight into adoptive mother Kristine's cold, calculating nature and true intentions when it came to her adoption.

Premiering across three-nights, from January 1 - 3 from 9-11PM ET/PT each night on ID, NATALIA SPEAKS dives headfirst into the questions, controversies, and secrets unearthed in THE CURIOUS CASE, but this time, with Natalia sharing her side of the story.

The docuseries retraces her adoption saga and the Barnett's allegations from Natalia's perspective, offering insight into what really went on BEHIND CLOSED DOORS in the Barnett's home and how much truth there actually is to their claim Natalia was not a 6-year-old Ukranian orphan with a rare genetic disorder, but rather a homicidal adult intent on harming them and their children.

NATALIA SPEAKS also features previously unseen evidence and footage, as well as new theories and testimony from an array of voices, including the the retired FBI agents who initially investigated Natalia's case, genetic experts who help determine Natalia's true age, and the Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Jackie Starbuck who prosecuted Michael in his October 2022 trial. In addition, the docuseries sheds light into Natalia's next chapter, offering a portait of her life with her new adoptive family and exclusive interviews with her adoptive parents, Bishop Antown and Christina Manns.

Watch the new trailer here:

 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Ana Ofelia Murgua, Voice of Mama Coco in COCO, Dies at 90 Photo
Ana Ofelia Murgua, Voice of Mama Coco in COCO, Dies at 90

Ana Ofelia Murguía, who is known for voicing the character of Mama Coco in the 2017 Disney film Coco, has died at age 90. Mexico’s National Fine Arts Institute shared the news of Murguía’s death on Sunday. No cause of death was provided.

2
Check Out Whats Coming to Film Movement Plus This January Photo
Check Out What's Coming to Film Movement Plus This January

If your New Year's resolutions include watching more award-winning, internationally-acclaimed festival favorites from around the world, look no further than FILM MOVEMENT PLUS, now available as a channel via Prime Video.

3
DRAG RACE ITALIA Crowns Season 3 Winner; DRAG RACE UK VS THE WORLD Sets Return For Season Photo
DRAG RACE ITALIA Crowns Season 3 Winner; DRAG RACE UK VS THE WORLD Sets Return For Season 2

Lina Galore was crowned the official winner of “Drag Race Italia.” 'Italy's Next Drag Superstar' was awarded during the Grand Finale of the third season of the program this week. The final episode and full season are available now on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, and on Paramount+ in Italy.

4
Scoop: THE WALL on NBC - Friday, December 29, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE WALL on NBC - Friday, December 29, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE WALL, airing on NBC on today, December 29, 2023! Married couple Jerimiah and Nikki FROM Lubbock, Texas, compete on the wall. Do they have what it takes to win big?

More Hot Stories For You

RAZING LIBERTY SQUARE to Premiere On Independent LensRAZING LIBERTY SQUARE to Premiere On Independent Lens
BEHIND THE HAYSTACKS, CHESS STORY & More Arrive On Film Movement Plus This JanuaryBEHIND THE HAYSTACKS, CHESS STORY & More Arrive On Film Movement Plus This January
DRAG RACE ITALIA Crowns Season 3 Winner; DRAG RACE UK VS THE WORLD Sets Return For Season 2DRAG RACE ITALIA Crowns Season 3 Winner; DRAG RACE UK VS THE WORLD Sets Return For Season 2
Video: Seth MacFarlane's TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game Versus Boston Ahead of Peacock Series PremiereVideo: Seth MacFarlane's TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game Versus Boston Ahead of Peacock Series Premiere

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIDEWAYS: THE MUSICAL
SOUL TRAIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
SING STREET