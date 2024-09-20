Video: WOMEN IN BLUE Season Finale Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the season finale episode of the Spanish-language true crime drama “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”). Featuring an entirely Hispanic cast and crew led by Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori (“Perdidos en La Noche," "La Negociadora," "La Mujer De Mi Hermano”), the finale debuts Wednesday, September 25 on Apple TV+.

Episode 110 - Valentina: The Azules pull their resources together to try and save one of their own, putting the future of the female police force at risk.

Set in 1970 and inspired by true events, “Women in Blue” tells the story of four women who defy the ultra-conservative norms of the time and join Mexico’s first female police force, only to discover that their squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer. As the body count grows, María (Bárbara Mori), whose determination to catch the killer becomes an obsession, Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), whose father is a renowned cop, Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), a brilliant fingerprint analyst, and Valentina (Natalia Téllez), a young rebel, set up a secret investigation to achieve what no male officer has been able to do and bring the serial killer to justice.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

