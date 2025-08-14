Video: WEDNESDAY Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Reveals Return of Major Character

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2, officially revealing the return of fan-favorite character Principal Weems. Gwendoline Christie will reprise her role as the deceased principal in the second part of the season, serving as Wednesday's spirit guide as she attempts to awaken from her coma. The final batch of Season 2 episodes will drop on September 3.

Season 2 picks up with Wednesday as she returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the second season, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.

The cast includes Jenna Ortega as the title character, along with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, and Hunter Doohan. Guest stars this season include Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Frances O'Connor, and Lady Gaga as the mysterious Rosaline Rotwood.

To coincide with her appearance in the series, Lady Gaga is set to release the brand new song and music video "Dead Dance" in September. It is also expected to appear in the show itself.

Wednesday originally premiered on Netflix on November 23, 2022, and currently holds the record for Netflix’s most-popular English language show with 252.1M views in 91 days. The series reached #1 in 90 countries and crossed the 1 billion hours viewed mark only three weeks after its debut. It was recently announced that the hit series has been renewed for a third season.