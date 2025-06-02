Video: WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY Sets Release Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released a new first-look video and the official date announcement for Wake Up Dead Man, the highly anticipated new entry in the popular Knives Out franchise. Like its predecessor, Glass Onion, Wake Up Dead Man will be released on the streamer, with a date of December 12, 2025.

The film, which sees the return of Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, features another star-studded cast including Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

The video features a closer look at the setting, which appears to be a Southern town with a slew of eclectic locals, including O'Connor and Brolin as priests, Kunis as a police chief, and more. "For a man of reason, this is the Holy Grail," says Blanc of his latest case in the video.

The previous Knives Out entry, Glass Onion, was released in 2022 and served as the sequel to the 2019 hit. The film saw Benoit Blanc detective attend a lavish private estate on a Greek island. He soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect.

Like Knives Out, Glass Onion featured another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Johnson is a self-professed musical theatre buff, and the film also served as the final onscreen project for both Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury.

