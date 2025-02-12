Video: Viola Davis Stars as the U.S. President in G20 Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amazon MGM Studios has shared the official trailer for G20, the forthcoming action film starring EGOT-winner Viola Davis. The movie will hit Prime Video on April 10.

When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.

In addition to Davis, the movie stars Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar and Antony Starr.

Directed by Patricia Riggen, G20 is written by Caitlin Parrish & Erica Weiss and Logan Miller & Noah Miller from a story by Logan Miller & Noah Miller. Andrew Lazar, p.g.a., Viola Davis, and Julius Tennon serve as producers.

Photo Credit: Ilze Kitshoff

