Video: Trailer for Hulu Series HOW TO DIE ALONE From Natasha Rothwell

Hulu has released the trailer for the new comedy series How to Die Alone, created by and starring Natasha Rothwell.

According to the synopsis, “How to Die Alone” follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

Created by Rothwell, “How to Die Alone” is produced by ABC Signature in association with Big Hattie Productions. Rothwell and Vera Santamaria serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Desiree Akhavan and Jude Weng serve as executive producers.

The cast also includes Conrad Ricamora, Jocko Sims, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones.

Bashir Salahuddin, Elle Lorraine, Michelle McLeod, Ellen Cleghorne, Chris "CP" Powell, Arkie Kandola, Jaylee Hamidi, Melissa DuPrey, Michael Hartney, Glenn Fleary, and ​​Jackie Richardson appear as recurring guest stars.

The series debuts September 13 on Hulu.

