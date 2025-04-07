Video: Tom Hardy Stars in New Trailer for Action Thriller HAVOC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released a new trailer for Havoc, a new high-octane action thriller starring Tom Hardy. The film hits the streamer on April 25. Watch the trailer here!

Havoc follows Walker (Hardy), a bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past.

Directed by Gareth Evans (The Raid, Gangs of London), the movie also stars Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.

