Video: TWISTED METAL Sets Season 2 Return; Watch New Sneak Peek with Anthony Mackie & Stephanie Beatriz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Peacock has announced that season two of Twisted Metal, the action comedy series starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, will premiere on the streamer July 31. In addition to Mackie and Beatriz, the show stars Joe Seanoa, along with Will Arnett and Anthony Carrigan.

Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw serve as guest stars this season. Michael Jonathan Smith is the showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Comments