Video: THE WHITE LOTUS Season 3 Trailer

HBO has released the official trailer for the Emmy®-winning original series THE WHITE LOTUS. The eight-episode third season, from Mike White, debuts SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

The Season 3 cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood. Additional cast includes Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris.

The first season, which premiered July 2021, was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy® nominations across 13 categories and ten wins, the most wins of any program that year including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second season, which premiered in December 2022, was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy® nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and five wins.

The show is created, written, and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.

Photo credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO

