Video: Sylvester Stallone Stars in TULSA KING Season 3 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Paramount+ has released the Official Trailer for the third season of the hit original series Tulsa King, starring Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone, which premieres on Sunday, September 21, 2025. The first and second seasons of Tulsa King are currently available to watch exclusively on Paramount+.

In Season Three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies – and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.

Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike "Cash Flo" Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

Stallone, who stars and executive produces the show, was recently announced as one of the honorees for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, alongside Tony Award-winning performer Michael Crawford, country music star George Strait, disco and gospel artist Gloria Gaynor, and rock band KISS. Learn more about the 2026 Honors here.

Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson will also appear in season three as Russell Lee Washington Jr. before moving from Tulsa to New Orleans as the lead in the recently greenlit Tulsa King spinoff, NOLA King.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, Dave Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.