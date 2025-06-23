Video: Sterling K. Brown Stars in Hulu's WASHINGTON BLACK Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hulu has debuted the official trailer for the limited series Washington Black, starring and executive-produced by Sterling K. Brown. All eight episodes of the series will premiere on July 23, 2025, on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, Washington Black follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington “Wash” Black, an eleven-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny.

When a harrowing incident forces Wash to flee, he is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom and love. As he navigates uncharted lands and impossible odds, Wash finds the courage to imagine a future beyond the confines of the society he was born into. The series stars Ernest Kingsley Jr., Rupert Graves, Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Eddie Karanja, Tom Ellis, and Sterling K. Brown.

Washington Black is produced by 20th Television Production in association with Indian Meadows Productions and The Gotham Group and executive produced by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Kimberly Ann Harrison, Sterling K. Brown, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Wanuri Kahiu, Mo Marable, Rob Seidenglanz, Jeremy Bell, Lindsay Williams, D.J. Goldberg, Jennifer Johnson, and Anthony Hemingway. Hinds and Harrison are also showrunners for the series. Esi Edugyan is co-producer.

Comments