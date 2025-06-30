Video: Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest Star in MY OXFORD YEAR Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has shared the official trailer for My Oxford Year, the new romantic comedy film starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest. The movie, which is based on the novel by Julia Whelan, will be available to stream beginning August 1.

My Oxford Year follows Anna (Carson), an ambitious young American woman, who sets out for Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream. She has her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local Mylchreest) who profoundly alters both of their lives.

Directed by Iain Morris, the movie also stars Dougray Scott, Catherine McCormack, Harry Trevaldwyn, Esmé Kingdom, Nikhil Parmar, Poppy Gilbert, Romina Cocca, Yadier Fernández, Nia Anisah, and Hugh Coles.

Carson and Mylchreest have both worked with Netflix previously, with Carson appearing in three films for the streamer, including one of Netflix's top original movies, 2022's Purple Hearts. Mylchreest appeared as Young KING George in Queen Charlotte: A Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. He also has a background in theatre, appearing in several Shakespeare plays in the UK.

Before her Netflix projects, Carson appeared in the Descendants franchisee as Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen. Outside of film and television, Carson is a globally renowned multi-platinum artist.

