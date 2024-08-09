Video: Sneak Peek Clip from Series Premiere of Apple TV+'s BAD MONKEY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the series premiere of “Bad Monkey,” the new comedy series starring and executive produced by Vince Vaughn and hailing from award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence.

The series, featuring a packed ensemble cast including Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, L. Scott Caldwell, Ronald Peet, John Ortiz and Alex Moffat with guest stars Zach Braff and Charlotte Lawrence in her television debut, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on August 14, 2024 followed by new episodes every Wednesday through October 9.

Episode 101 - The Floating-Human-Body-Parts Capital of America: When tourists on a fishing charter in Key West, Florida, discover a human arm, suspended detective Andrew Yancy takes the case.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, “Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

The ensemble cast also includes L. Scott Caldwell (“The Fugitive”), Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”), Meredith Hagner (“Search Party”), Natalie Martinez (“La Promesa del Retorno”), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live,” “Holidate”), Michelle Monaghan (“Gone Baby Gone” “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”), Ronald Peet (“First Reformed”), Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”) and Scott Glenn (“The Leftovers”), with special guest star John Ortiz (“Fast & Furious”) and guest stars Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) and Charlotte Lawrence in her television debut.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, “Bad Monkey” is developed by executive producer and showrunner Bill Lawrence through his Doozer Productions alongside Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses (“Scrubs”), Marcos Siega, Vaughn and Liza Katzer.

“Bad Monkey” marks the most recent collaboration between Bill Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television for Apple TV+, following Emmy-nominated global hit series “Shrinking” and global phenomenon “Ted Lasso.” Co-created by Lawrence, “Ted Lasso” made history by becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series ever and landed back-to-back Emmy Awards for best comedy series for its first and second seasons.

