Video: Sneak Peek Clip From HOW TO DIE ALONE Season Finale

The two-episode finale of Onyx Collective’s “How To Die Alone,” the new comedy created by and starring Natasha Rothwell, premieres Friday, September 27 on Hulu. “How to Die Alone” follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

In this sneak peek clip, Alex misses his flight to Hawaii for his wedding and runs into Mel at the Thai restaurant. Watch it now!

Created by Natasha Rothwell, “How to Die Alone” is produced by ABC Signature in association with Big Hattie Productions. Natasha Rothwell and Vera Santamaria serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Desiree Akhavan and Jude Weng serve as executive producers.

