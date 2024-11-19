Video: Seth Rogan Stars in Teaser for Apple Comedy THE STUDIO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Apple TV+ has unveiled a glimpse at its highly anticipated upcoming comedy “The Studio,” and announced that the new 10-episode half hour comedy starring Seth Rogen, who also serves as writer, director and executive producer alongside Emmy Award-nominee Evan Goldberg, is officially set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, followed by one episode every Wednesday through May 21, 2025.

In "The Studio," Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their neverending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's THE JOB Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

"The Studio” assembles a star-studded ensemble cast that also includes Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award-winner Catherine O’Hara, Emmy Award-nominee Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders. Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Bryan Cranston will appear as a guest star.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “The Studio” is created by Multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory along with Rogen and Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

The new project marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Rogen, and joins the recently renewed Apple Original comedy “Platonic,” in which Rogen stars and executive produces alongside Rose Byrne.

Comments