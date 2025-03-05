Video: SURFACE Season 2 Episode 3 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has debuted a new sneak peek clip from the second season of the mystery thriller series Surface. In episode 203, Callum warns Sophie about the danger of trying to take down the Huntleys, as she deals with a new complication from her past. The third episode premieres globally Friday, March 7 on Apple TV+.

This new chapter of “Surface” follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to London to unravel the SECRETS OF her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society, and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realizes they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to.

In addition to Mbatha-Raw, returning cast members Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady are joined by new stars Phil Dunster, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, with Joely Richardson and Freida Pinto.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Surface” is created by West, who serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner, and produced by Hello Sunshine. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine, and Mbatha-Raw stars and executive produces. Season two directors include Ed Lilly, Jon East, Lynsey Miller, Alrick Riley.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

