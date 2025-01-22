Video: SEVERANCE Season 2 Episode 2 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the second episode of ‘Severance’ season two, premiering this Friday, January 24. The clip features an exchange between Ms. Cobel and Helena Eagan on Lumon’s plans for the refiners on the severed floor. Season two premiered globally with the first episode on Friday, January 17 and is followed by new episodes every Friday through March 21.

In Episode 202, Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Helena, Irving, and Dylan grapple with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency.

From the un-severed minds of director and executive producer Ben Stiller and creator, writer and executive producer Dan Erickson, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning workplace thriller stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette. Season two welcomes new series regulars Sarah Bock and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

“Severance” is executive produced by Ben Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season in addition to directors Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created and executive produced by Dan Erickson. “Severance” season two is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette serve as executive producers. Fifth Season is the studio.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Comments