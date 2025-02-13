Video: Ruby Rose Turner Stars in Musical Deleted Scene From DESCENDANTS: THE RISE OF RED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ruby Rose Turner is back as Bridget, the young Queen of Hearts, in the musical short for “Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story,” an extra scene featuring the iconic song from the hit movie “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” streaming on Disney+ and available on YouTube. In celebration of Villain-tine’s Day, the short will also premiere on Disney Channel on February 13th following an encore presentation of “Descendants: The Rise of Red” at 8:00 PM ET / PT.

In this extra scene from "Descendants: The Rise of Red," Bridget (Ruby Rose Turner) follows her dream of spreading love and joy to all through her dance, the "Shuffle of Love.” Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) see how important the dance is to Bridget and offer to help perfect it in time to debut the dance at Merlin Academy’s biggest event, Castlecoming. In the euphoria of perfecting her dance for all to see, Bridget’s imagination runs wild, and her dance explodes beyond her wildest dreams… or so she thinks.

Turner originated the character of Bridget in last summer’s smash hit Disney Original movie "Descendants: The Rise of Red," now available on Disney+. The film became Disney+’s most-watched Live Action Original Movie in 2024 with over 33 million views in just 12 weeks.

Also available is the all-new Singing Bridget, Young Queen of Hearts doll from Mattel. This gorgeously detailed doll sings “Shuffle of Love,” donning Bridget’s signature pink in a fresh look with accessories inspired by “Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story.”

Can’t get enough “Descendants” music? Catch your favorite stars at the “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” – an interactive live concert experience celebrating the music from these two popular Disney franchises, coming to arenas across NORTH AMERICA in Summer 2025. Tickets on sale now.

