Video: Rose Byrne & Zooey Deschanel Lead PHYSICAL Season Three Trailer

“Physical” will premiere on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes of the ten-episode season.

Jul. 12, 2023

Apple TV+ TODAY REVEALED the trailer for the third and final season of dark comedy series “Physical,” starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and created by Annie Weisman. Joining the all-star cast, including Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks, is award-winning actress Zooey Deschanel in her return to scripted television.

“Physical” will premiere on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes of the ten-episode season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through September 27.

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of 1980s San Diego, “Physical” follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne) as she transforms from quietly tortured housewife to dominant fitness entrepreneur.

In her journey, Sheila battled her way out of an unsatisfying marriage to Danny (Scovel), fostered a dangerous relationship with real-estate mogul John Breem (Sparks), and confronted the dark voices within her own mind that have shamed and suppressed her for so long.

With the help of her loyal friend — and now business partner — Greta (Friel), Sheila has found confidence and inner-strength though her work as a teacher and entrepreneur with Body by Sheila.  

In the third and concluding season of the series, Sheila finds her status challenged by rising celebrity exercise goddess Kelly Kilmartin (Deschanel), who becomes not only a professional threat, but manages to get in her head. Will Sheila prevail, or will Kelly’s presence in her life undermine the hard-earned healing and stability that Sheila has fought so hard for.

“Physical” is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership) and created, written and executive produced by Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. This series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer alongside Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner for Tomorrow Studios, and Byrne. 

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 370 wins and 1,484 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Watch the new trailer here:






