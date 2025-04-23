Video: Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp Reunite in Trailer for Action Comedy BRIDE HARD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first trailer has been released for Bride Hard, the upcoming action comedy that also serves as a reunion for Pitch Perfect stars Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp. The star-studded cast also features Broadway alum Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Anna Chlumsky, Stephen Dorff, and Justin Hartley. The movie hits theaters on June 20.

Bride Hard follows secret agent Sam (Rebel Wilson), who takes on a new role as the maid of honor at her best friend’s extravagant destination wedding. Out of her element and surrounded by high-maintenance bridesmaids and a strict “no weapons” policy, Sam is determined to prove she can be there for her friend—even if emotional support isn’t exactly her specialty.

But when a team of mercenaries crashes the party and takes the guests hostage, Sam is thrown into a fight unlike any mission before—one where she can’t risk blowing her cover or ruining the big day. As she takes on the bad guys in a high-stakes battle disguised as a fairy-tale affair, she realizes the real threat might be closer than she thinks. Now, it’s bridezilla vs. bazookas as Sam dodges bullets, brawls in heels, and tries to survive both the armed assailants and the wedding planner’s wrath. Some missions require the perfect cover. This one just requires the perfect dress.

The film is directed by Simon West (“The Expendables 2,” “Con Air” and produced by Balcony 9’s Joel David Moore (“Immaculate Room,” “Some Other Woman”), along with Colleen Camp (“Above Suspicion”), Cassian Elwes (“The Butler”), Max Osswald (“Immaculate Room”) and Jason Ross Jallet (“Big Gold Brick”). The film was produced in association with WME Independent, Copper Island Films and Latigo Films.

