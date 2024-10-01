Video: Prime Video Releases Trailer for ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A CELEBRITY? Hosted by Travis Kelce

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prime Video released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?, which will premiere Wednesday, October 16 on Prime Video with three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly. The 20-episode Amazon MGM Studios Original series, hosted by NFL superstar Travis Kelce, will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The new show will be part of Prime Video’s Winning Wednesdays programming, joining a fun-filled lineup that includes Buy It Now, Wish List Games, and Pop Culture Jeopardy.

The exciting new trailer gives audiences a glimpse at the multifaceted celebrities that make up the on-set classroom, including comedians Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer, and Ron Funches; Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick; former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco; Real Housewife of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais; Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent; podcaster Sophia Stallone; and actress and producer Lilly Singh.

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? offers a fun, new twist on the premise of the original popular format. Hosted by Travis Kelce, each game will welcome an adult contestant who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from comedy, screen, and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize. Rather than compete against the stars, contestants enlist their help and, in some cases, can even “cheat” off of them. And on the final question, worth $100,000, the contestant selects one celebrity to discuss the answer with before locking in. The final question is always at the 6th-grade level.

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is executive produced by Wes Kauble, and Mark Burnett, with co-executive producers Sean Kelly, Steve Hughes, Susan Janis-Mashayekhi, Tamara Akins, and Jessie Binkow. The series is produced by MGM Alternative, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, and distributed globally by Amazon MGM Studios Distributions. The original U.S. version of the Emmy-nominated Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? was co-created by Barry Poznick and John Steven.

