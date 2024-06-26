Video: Peacock Reveals Trailer For The Natural World's First Reality Competition Show

THE HUNGRY GAMES: ALASKA’S BIG BEAR CHALLENGE will premiere on Peacock on July 11.

By: Jun. 26, 2024
Premiering July 11 on Peacock, The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge is a playful competition spin on the bears of Alaska’s Katmai National Park as they gear up for winter hibernation. Audiences will get a glimpse into the bears using brains and brawn to consume three million calories and gain up to 200 pounds in over 150 days.

Rhys Darby (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Our Flag Means Death, Trolls, Flight of the Conchords) will narrate and provide color commentary. 

Watch the trailer!



