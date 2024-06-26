Video: Peacock Reveals Trailer For The Natural World's First Reality Competition Show

THE HUNGRY GAMES: ALASKA’S BIG BEAR CHALLENGE will premiere on Peacock on July 11.
Rhys Darby (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Our Flag Means Death, Trolls, Flight of the Conchords) will narrate and provide color commentary.
The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge puts a playful competition spin on the bears of Alaska’s Katmai National Park as they bulk up for winter hibernation. Over 150 days, the bears battle the elements – and each other – using brains and brawn to consume three million calories and gain up to 200 pounds in Nature’s real-life survival show. Unbeknownst to the bears, their progress is being tracked and ranked for a television audience with narration that combines fascinating facts about bear behavior with clever color commentary.
