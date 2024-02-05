Video: Peacock Drops Stormy Daniels Film Teaser Trailer

Peacock's original documentary film Stormy launches Monday, Mar 18, exclusively on Peacock. Watch the teaser trailer below!

From reporters to lawyers to politicians, many have attempted to define Stormy Daniels. Stormy tells the unvarnished truth about an unlikely American icon — this time, in her own words.

Stormy is directed and produced by Emmy Award-nominated Sarah Gibson, known for her work on such documentary feature films and series as Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste, Britney vs Spears, I.O.U.S.A, LA 92, and The China Hustle.

Two-time Emmy Award nominated filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, director of Britney vs Spears and Mommy Dead and Dearest, will also serve as producer.

The film is executive produced by Emmy Award-winning Judd Apatow of Apatow Productions (George Carlin's American Dream, The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling) alongside Sara Bernstein and Meredith Kaulfers from Imagine Documentaries (The Super Models, Judy Blume Forever). Emelia Brown will also serve as producer.

Watch the trailer here: