Video: Peacock Drops Stormy Daniels Film Teaser Trailer

Stormy launches Monday, Mar 18, exclusively on Peacock.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
Photo: WICKED Movie Musical Wraps Production; See Cynthia Erivo 'Defy Gravity' as Elphaba Photo 3 Photo: WICKED Movie Wraps Production; Erivo 'Defies Gravity' as Elphaba
MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln Center Photo 4 MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper Coming to Lincoln Center

Video: Peacock Drops Stormy Daniels Film Teaser Trailer

Peacock's original documentary film Stormy launches Monday, Mar 18, exclusively on Peacock. Watch the teaser trailer below!

From reporters to lawyers to politicians, many have attempted to define Stormy Daniels. Stormy tells the unvarnished truth about an unlikely American icon — this time, in her own words. 

Stormy is directed and produced by Emmy Award-nominated Sarah Gibson, known for her work on such documentary feature films and series as Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste, Britney vs Spears, I.O.U.S.A, LA 92, and The China Hustle.  

Two-time Emmy Award nominated filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, director of Britney vs Spears and Mommy Dead and Dearest, will also serve as producer.  

The film is executive produced by Emmy Award-winning Judd Apatow of Apatow Productions (George Carlin's American Dream, The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling) alongside Sara Bernstein and Meredith Kaulfers from Imagine Documentaries (The Super Models, Judy Blume Forever). Emelia Brown will also serve as producer.

Watch the trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
SELENA & YOLANDA: THE SECRETS BETWEEN THEM Coming to Oxygen Photo
SELENA & YOLANDA: THE SECRETS BETWEEN THEM Coming to Oxygen

Oxygen True Crime, the home of high-quality true crime programming, examines Saldivar's interpretation of events that ended in Selena's death and her claims that everything wasn't as it seemed in the two-part limited documentary series “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them.”

2
Video: Watch Rev Run on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
Video: Watch Rev Run on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The “Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story” star tells Jennifer how the name Run DMC came about, revealing that they were unsure of the name at first.  Rev Run then recalls feeling competition when a muscular LL Cool J came on the scene, and shares how he worked on music with Michael Jackson. Watch videos now!

3
STARZ Begins Production on OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD Photo
STARZ Begins Production on OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD

STARZ has also confirmed the casting of four key roles in the series with Harriet Slater (“Pennyworth,” “Belgravia: The Next Chapter”), Jamie Roy (Condor's Nest, Flowers and Honey), Hermione Corfield (The Road Dance, “We Hunt Together”), and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) leading the cast.

4
Video: Watch Lisa Vanderpumps VANDERPUMP VILLA Series Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Lisa Vanderpump's VANDERPUMP VILLA Series Trailer

Check out the all-new trailer for Hulu's 'Vanderpump Villa.' Decadence and debauchery collide in “Vanderpump Villa,” a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle. Watch the video trailer now!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Harry Jowsey, Howie Mandel, Skeet Ulrich, and More Whip Around LA Coliseum Ahead of 2024 NASCAR ClashPhotos: Harry Jowsey, Howie Mandel, Skeet Ulrich, and More Whip Around LA Coliseum Ahead of 2024 NASCAR Clash
Food Network Announces Annual Hot List 2024Food Network Announces Annual Hot List 2024
Marvel Drops MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Season Two SoundtrackMarvel Drops MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Season Two Soundtrack
Julia Fox to Host & Executive Produce New Fashion Series OMG FASHUNJulia Fox to Host & Executive Produce New Fashion Series OMG FASHUN

Videos

Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
THE LION KING