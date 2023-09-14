Video: Peacock Debuts JOHN CARPENTER'S SUBURBAN SCREAMS Trailer

The anthology series premieres on Friday, Oct 13.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

Peacock has announced John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, a six-episode exploration of true tales of terror that took place in seemingly perfect American hometowns.  

The anthology series premieres on Friday, Oct 13, a date shrouded in mystery and harbinger of evil goings-on. 

Each episode will delve into the monstrous evil that lurks beneath the surface of friendly suburbia through the lens of one frightful tale. In addition to firsthand accounts, the episodes will include cinematic reenactments, personal archives, and historic town press coverage.  

John Carpenter, the mastermind behind classic horror films like Halloween, The Fog, and The Thing, produces alongside Sandy King, Tony DiSanto, showrunner Jordan Roberts, Patrick Smith, and Andy Portnoy.

In addition to composing the series' theme music, Carpenter also returns to the director’s chair for an episode. Other episodes are directed by Jordan Roberts, Michelle Latimer, and Jan Pavlacky.  

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams is a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series from the mind of legendary director, writer, and producer, John Carpenter. The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns and friendly neighbors of suburbia.  

Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers.   

Watch the trailer here:



