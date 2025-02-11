Video: Patina Miller Stars in POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Season 4 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STARZ has released the explosive trailer for season four of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,'' which premieres Friday, March 7. New episodes of the star-studded drama, featuring Tony-winner Patina Miller, will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

The new trailer shows a more confident Kanan (MeKai Curtis) continuing to step out of the shadow of his formidable mother, drug queen pin Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller), as she questions if she can trust her son and business partner. The two continue to expand their drug empire, working with street legends “Snaps” (Wendell Pierce) and “Pop” (Erika Woods) and Italian mob boss Stefano Marchetti (Tony Danza), all while a resurrected “Unique” (Joey Bada$$) is working in the shadows, LOOKING FOR vengeance against those he believes wronged him.

Season three of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” averaged over 9M viewers per episode, hitting a high compared to the prior season. In season three, Kanan Stark finally stopped living in the shadow of his mother. After enduring her lies, Kanan assumed control of his life and took matters into his own hands by orchestrating the plan that ended in the deaths of Ronnie and Detective Howard. In season four, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family. Kanan’s drug business has hit its stride; Raq is free of the foes who once plagued her; Lou (Malcolm Mays) has cleansed himself of his demons; the Federal Task Force case against Marvin (London Brown) has become shrouded by Howard’s corruption; and Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) has chosen a new path away from home.

In the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive, and he’s more volatile and violent than ever. His hunt for revenge upends the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, a truth will emerge that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. Rejecting or embracing this truth may be the difference between life and death.

In addition to Miller, Curtis, Brown, Mays, Kilgore, Pierce, Woods, and Danza, season four of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” introduces new cast members Pardison Fontaine as “B-Rilla” and Chris Redd as “Early Tyler,” Sibongile Mlambo as “Imani Okoye” and Paul Ben-Victor as “Phil Russo.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the second series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for season four. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak and Kevin Fox also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

Season one of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is available now for free sampling on the STARZ app and across participating OTT streaming and on-demand platforms through February 28. Viewers can also binge and catch up on seasons one through three of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” on STARZ ahead of its season four premiere.

