Video: Paris Hilton's Animated Series Sets Premiere; Listen to the Theme Song

Paris Hilton is releasing a new animated kids’ series, Paris & Pups, coming September 23 on YouTube. Created for kids 5-8, the series launches with four episodes in week one, followed by weekly episode drops. The official trailer has been unveiled, offering a first look at the highly anticipated series. The trailer also debuts the show’s original theme song, performed by Hilton herself. Check it out now.

Inspired by Paris Hilton and her real-life pets, Paris & Pups follows five fabulous pups who live in the penthouse of The Fabuluxe Hotel with 12-year-old Paris Star. The animated series celebrates the bond between Paris Star (called “Star”) and her pups, living their best lives, going on creative adventures, and bringing kindness and happiness to others.

“I’m beyond excited to finally share Paris & Pups with the world,” said Paris Hilton. “The series is set in a glamorous hotel full of sparkle, adventure, and heart — a place that feels like home to me after growing up in hotels and making them my playground. In addition to the digital series, Scholastic has retained global publishing rights across all formats and has announced plans for a first release in Fall 2026.

Reality TV star and fashion icon Paris Hilton has built a fast-growing new media and lifestyle powerhouse, delivering content across film, TV, and audio, innovative consumer products, and brand partnerships across beauty, fashion, homeware, pets, and more. She has also released music, such as 2024's Infinite Icon album.