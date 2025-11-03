Video: POWER BOOK IV: FORCE Season 3 Premiere Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STARZ has unveiled a sneak peek clip from the premiere episode of the highly anticipated third and final season of “Power Book IV: Force,” returning on Friday, November 7. New episodes of the action-packed series will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on STARZ

With some of his biggest obstacles off the map, Tommy faces new opportunities and challenges in his quest to take over the Chicago drug game. In the clip, audiences are drawn back into the Power Universe as D-Mac confronts Diamond about being allowed back into CBI after his actions last season.

This season, Tommy Egan's relentless ambition to dominate Chicago's drug game comes at a high cost. In order to claim the throne as kingpin, he must navigate an ever-evolving dynamic with his business partner, Diamond (Isaac Keys), and a contentious relationship with Diamond’s brother, Jenard (Kris D. Lofton). As pressure mounts from the coalition, the Feds, Miguel’s crew and the Marquez Cartel, Tommy must find a way to protect his family and those he loves, including Mireya (Carmela Zumbado).

Season Three of “Force” stars Joseph Sikora (“Power,” “Ozark”) as “Tommy Egan,” Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”) as “Diamond Sampson,” Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Snowfall”) as “Jenard Sampson,” Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (“Snowfall,” “Queen of the South”) as “Miguel Garcia,” Carmela Zumbado (“You,” “Chicago PD”) as “Mireya Garcia,” Adrienne Walker (“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “FBI”) as “Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page,” Shane Harper (“Hightown,” “The Teacher”) as “Vic Flynn,” Miriam A. Hyman (“The Chi,” “The Laundromat”) as “US Attorney Stacy Marks,” Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” “The Beast”) as “JP” and Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) as “D-Mac.”

“Power Book IV: Force” is the third series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Gary Lennon (“Power,” “Euphoria”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. The “Power” Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of STARZ