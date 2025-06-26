Video: Nick Offerman Stars in Trailer for Crime Drama SOVEREIGN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







A new trailer has been released for Sovereign, a true crime thriller starring Nick Offerman, Jacob Tremblay, and Dennis Quaid. The movie, which recently saw its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival, will hit theaters and be available to rent on July 11.

Inspired by true events, Sovereign is a tense and provocative true crime thriller about a father and his teenage son — Jerry and Joseph Kane (and Jacob Tremblay) — who follow the Sovereign Citizen belief system, a deeply anti-establishment worldview rooted in distrust of government authority.

As the pair travel across the country delivering self-taught legal seminars and pushing back against systems they believe have failed them, their journey brings them into conflict with Police Chief Jim Bouchart (Quaid), setting off a tragic chain of events that forces a reckoning with power, principle, and the limits of freedom.

Directed and written by Christian Swegal, the movie also stars Thomas Mann, Nancy Travis, and Tony Award-nominee Martha Plimpton. It is executive produced by Tom Ortenberg, Jessica Rose, Matthew Shreder, Grant Mohrman, Colin Bates, William Ramsey, Kerri Elder, Blake Elder, Ronnie Exley, Jeremy Ross, Sean Krajewski, Oli Strong, Danielle Goodman Strong, Adam Wyatt Tate, Danielle Mandel, Adam Anders, Justin Greenfield, Marco Kyris, Bennett Litwin, Matthew Marquis, Adam Ropp, and Richard Weiner.

Comments

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...