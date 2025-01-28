Video: Netflix Shares LOVE IS BLIND Season 8 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released the first trailer for the Season 8 of Love Is Blind.Â The hit reality series is back for an eighth season, following a new set of singles from Minnesota â€” all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen.

Beginning February 14, new episodes will roll out every Friday over the course of 12 episodes, following singles as they embark on a journey of romance and self-discovery.Â This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.

Week 1 (2/14/2025): Episodes 1-6

Week 2 ( 2/21/2025): Episodes 7-9

Week 3 ( 2/28/2025): Episodes 10-11

Week 4 ( 3/7/2025): Episode 12 (finale)

About LOVE IS BLIND

Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods.

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter â€” or if love really is blind.

