Video: Netflix Releases Trailer for REZ BALL

In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage, face their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive. This is more than just a game; it's a journey of resilience and unity, a true underdog story deeply rooted in Native American culture.

Directed by Sydney Freeland, the cast includes Jessica Matten, Kauchani Bratt, Cody Lightning, DALLAS Goldtooth, Ernest David Tsosie, Kusem Goodwind, Zoey Reyes with Amber Midthunder and Julia Jones

Rez Ball will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.