Video: Netflix Releases Trailer for Lee Daniels' THE DELIVERANCE Starring Andra Day

Netflix has released the trailer for The Deliverance, the new film from Lee Daniels starring Andra Day and Glenn Close.

The movie follows Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, who moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear THE FAMILY apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, THE DELIVERANCE is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo’Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power.

Directed by Lee Daniels, The Deliverance is written by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum. The cast also includes Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, and Caleb McLaughlin.

The movie will be released in select theaters on August 16, 2024 before debuting on Netflix August 30, 2024.

